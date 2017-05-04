Sara Evans Performs at Concours
A concert by award-winning country music artist Sara Evans capped off the fifth annual Pinehurst Concours d'Elegance car show Saturday at Pinehurst Resort. Evans, whose band includes a brother and a sister, entertained a huge crowd.
