Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Tops 14th Hot...
Sam Hunt's smash "Body Like A Back Road" predictably extends its reign atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart by another week. The song tops a fourteenth consecutive edition of the chart, which ranks country songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Sun
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC