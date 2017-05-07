Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Remains #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" holds off Luke Combs' "Hurricane" to earn a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart. In addition to again posting the greatest number of chart points, "Body Like A Back Road" was the Mediabase country panel's most-played and most-heard song for the April 30-May 6 tracking period.

