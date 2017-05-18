Ruby Rose is really not impressed with Katy Perry's new track 'about Taylor Swift'
Katy Perry has been criticised by actress Ruby Rose for releasing a song that appears to be a diss track about Taylor Swift. Pop star Katy dropped new track Swish Swish to widespread speculation from fans that it is about her rumoured foe Taylor, a close friend of Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|18 hr
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Fri
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC