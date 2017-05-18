Ruby Rose is really not impressed wit...

Ruby Rose is really not impressed with Katy Perry's new track 'about Taylor Swift'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Katy Perry has been criticised by actress Ruby Rose for releasing a song that appears to be a diss track about Taylor Swift. Pop star Katy dropped new track Swish Swish to widespread speculation from fans that it is about her rumoured foe Taylor, a close friend of Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... 18 hr bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Fri pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC