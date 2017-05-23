Round Here Buzz: Eric Church is poppi...

Round Here Buzz: Eric Church is popping up in East Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

As Eric Church rolls into Music City to wrap up his Holdin' My Own Tour this weekend with two sold-out shows at Bridgestone Arena, he'll also re-open his popular storefront in East Nashville. No matter where you live, you can preview the pop-up shop Thursday on Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m. CT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Mon HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC