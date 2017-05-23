Reunited, and it feels so good: Kelsea Ballerini can't wait to spend the summer with her buds Lady A
Early in her career, Kelsea Ballerini hit the road with Lady Antebellum as their opening act. That experience not only exposed the superstar-in-waiting to a new array of fans, it also forged a lasting bond with the trio, particularly with Hillary Scott .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC