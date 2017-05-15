Pentatonix member Avi Kaplan is leaving the group
Pentatonix is going from a five-piece to a quartet: Avi Kaplan has announced that he's leaving the group. In a lengthy Facebook message , he writes that leaving the Grammy-winning group is, "the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life," but ultimately, he's tired of being away from his friends and family.
