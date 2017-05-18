Niall Horan recording with Shania Twain

Niall Horan recording with Shania Twain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The former One Direction star is determined to take his music down the country route and, in order to ensure it's a success, he has enlisted the help of 51-year-old singer. Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "I have spent a bit of time with Shania in the studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... Fri bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Fri pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC