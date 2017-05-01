Newcomer Seth Ennis challenges Tim McGraw to a 50th birthday workout
Newcomer Seth Ennis is riding high these days, enjoying his first top-40 hit with his debut single, "Woke Up in Nashville." This weekend, he even scored the coveted gig opening for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill 's Soul2Soul Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|17 hr
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC