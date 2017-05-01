'Nashville's Charles Esten To Host '2017 CMT Music Awards'
Nashville' s Charles Esten has been tapped to host the 2017 CMT Music Awards set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 PM. Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the performers, with additional artists, presenters and special guests being announced soon.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Sun
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
