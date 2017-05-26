Scotty McCreery will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra as part of the National Memorial Day Concert airing live on PBS on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m. CT. The concert, which will be filmed from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, will also be live-streamed on PBS' Facebook Live .

