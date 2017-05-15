Miley Cyrus won't do Hannah Montana reboot
Miley Cyrus wouldn't do a 'Hannah Montana' reboot because it would mean spending too much time with her dad. The 24-year-old singer found fame playing Miley Stewart and her titular pop star alter ego on the Disney television show which ran from 2006 to 2011, and has said she doesn't think she'd ever don the blonde wig again because she wouldn't want to spend "a lot of time" with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, who also played her on-screen dad Robbie Ray Stewart.
