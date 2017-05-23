Meghan Trainor surprises Lauren Alaina at her onesie party
Meghan Trainor surprised Lauren Alaina by flying in for her very first #1 party Wednesday afternoon in Nashville. The two co-wrote Lauren's hit "Road Less Traveled" with Jesse Frasure long ago, even though it just hit the top of the charts in April.
