Luke Combs Tops Country Chart With 'Hurricane,' Plots Pop-Up Shows
Luke Combs' "Hurricane" has hit Number One on the country charts, making it the fastest chart-topper for a debut artist since 2015. North Carolina singer-songwriter Luke Combs has the Number One song in country music this week with his debut single "Hurricane."
