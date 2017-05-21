Luke Combs' "Hurricane" Remains #1 At Country Radio; Darius Rucker Enters Top 5
In addition to repeating as the leader in chart points, "Hurricane" again ranks as the Mediabase country panel's most-played and most-heard song. It received 8,931 spins and 59.202 million audience impressions during the official May 14-20 tracking week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC