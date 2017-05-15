Loretta Lynn starts post-stroke rehab, doing 'great' Loretta Lynn is feeling better as she starts rehab after suffering a stroke. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qlvsNT Updates posted on her website and Twitter account Monday said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation.

