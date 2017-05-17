Leta s Groove: Lady Antebellum to Tea...

Leta s Groove: Lady Antebellum to Team With Earth, Wind & Fire for Upcoming a oeCMT Crossroadsa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

Lady Antebellum is the first confirmed country act that will take part in a special outdoor CMT Crossroads featuring Earth, Wind & Fire . More country acts are expected to be revealed in the coming days for the show, which will be filmed in downtown Nashville at a soon-to-be announced date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC