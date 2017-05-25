LeAnn Rimes works hard for tight butt
The 34-year-old singer has started a series of weekly videos on Instagram dubbed 'Tight Tush Tuesday' in which she posts footage of herself nailing different exercises designed to strengthen her glutes, and has said she likes to work extra hard to make sure her bum is as tight as it can be. She said: "I do like my butt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC