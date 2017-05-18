LeAnn Rimes' fun marriage

19 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker has been with her husband Eddie Cibrian for eight years after they embarked on an extramarital affair while working on the TV film 'Northern Lights' in 2009 and, although many people assumed they wouldn't last, she believes they've remained in love because they make time for themselves. However, sometimes they're not alone as the 43-year-old actor shares custody of his sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with his ex-wife Brandi Glanville, but LeAnn doesn't mind because she loves the boys to bits and likes it when they get involved.

