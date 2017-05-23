Lauren Alaina Lives a Country Song in New Single, a oeDoina Finea [Listen]
Lauren Alaina followed up her first-ever No. 1 single, "Road Less Traveled," by releasing "Doin' Fine" to country radio on May 22. The semi-autobiographical tune, which was co-written by Lauren, Emily Shackleton and busbee, is the third single from Lauren's sophomore album, Road Less Traveled .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC