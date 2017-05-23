Lauren Alaina Lives a Country Song in New Single, a oeDoina Finea [Listen]

Lauren Alaina followed up her first-ever No. 1 single, "Road Less Traveled," by releasing "Doin' Fine" to country radio on May 22. The semi-autobiographical tune, which was co-written by Lauren, Emily Shackleton and busbee, is the third single from Lauren's sophomore album, Road Less Traveled .

