Lady A heads outside for a oeCMT Crossroadsa with Earth, Wind & Fire
Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famers Earth, Wind & Fire will star in a new episode that's set to be recorded at an as-yet-undisclosed time and location amid thousands of fans in downtown Nashville. Lady Antebellum is the first country act confirmed for the multi-artist show, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks.
