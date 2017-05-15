Kip Moore plans a return trek to the UK with Drake White
K ip Moore is heading back to the United Kingdom for another series of headlining shows in the fall, and this time, he'll be taking Drake White along as his opening act. "Our crowds in Australia, all over Europe, and Canada are some of our most passionate," Kip tells Conde Nast Traveler .
