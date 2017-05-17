Kezia Dugdale: General Election could determine if UK continues to exist
The General Election could determine if the UK continues to exist, Kezia Dugdale warned, as she urged people in Scotland to reject the nationalist politics offered by the SNP and the Conservatives. The Scottish Labour leader called on voters to "reject the extremes of both the SNP and the Tories" and instead to back her party to help bring about "progressive change" in the country.
