Kelsea conquers London as she launches her first British single, a oeXOa
Before she sets out on the You Look Good World Tour with Lady Antebellum next week, the "Peter Pan" hitmaker traveled to Great Britain to promote her first single in the UK, "XO." She's also plugging the British version of her debut album, The First Time , which adds on four bonus acoustic tracks.
