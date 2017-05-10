Kelly Clarkson joining 'The Voice' as...

Kelly Clarkson joining 'The Voice' as coach for 14th season

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson is joining the hit singing competition "The Voice" as a coach, but not for another year. NBC announced the "Stronger" singer will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches for the show's 14th season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... 14 hr What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC