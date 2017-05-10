Kelly Clarkson joining 'The Voice' as coach for 14th season
Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson is joining the hit singing competition "The Voice" as a coach, but not for another year. NBC announced the "Stronger" singer will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches for the show's 14th season.
