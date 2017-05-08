Keith Urban, Ballerini, Rhett top contenders at CMT Awards
In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelsea Ballerini poses in Nashville, Tenn. Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC