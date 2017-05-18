Katy Perry hits back at 'bullies' wit...

Katy Perry hits back at 'bullies' with new track

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

'Swish Swish' - which features Nicki Minaj - is widely believed to be about Katy's nemesis Taylor Swift, who wrote 'Bad Blood' about their feud, and although Katy did not confirm the Taylor connection, she admitted it is a retort to bullies. Katy, 32, told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: "I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... Fri bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Fri pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC