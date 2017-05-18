Katy Perry hits back at 'bullies' with new track
'Swish Swish' - which features Nicki Minaj - is widely believed to be about Katy's nemesis Taylor Swift, who wrote 'Bad Blood' about their feud, and although Katy did not confirm the Taylor connection, she admitted it is a retort to bullies. Katy, 32, told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: "I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|Fri
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Fri
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC