Jason Aldean will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.
Jason Aldean has plenty of fans in Connecticut. That's why his "They Don't Know Tour" will stop at Mohegan Sun Arena for not one, but two shows.
