Jason Aldean invites you along for his They Don't Know Tour in new video

J ason Aldean 's new music video for "They Don't Know" is a mini tour documentary of his new trek that bears the same name -- with some muddin', ATVs and tractors thrown in. "We're just getting back out on the road for summer, and after seeing the crowd sing this song back to me the first couple weekends, it reminded me how much the fans relate to it," Jason says.

