In between touring with FGL and Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch has his work cut out for him
This weekend, Dustin Lynch wrapped up his run on Florida Georgia Line 's Dig Your Roots Tour. Now that he has a little break, the Tullahoma, Tennessee native has a big task on the horizon: turning in his third album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|Sun
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC