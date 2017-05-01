I Could Use a Fall Tour: Maren Morris cues up HERO headlining dates in October
Maren Morris is extending her headlining HERO tour into the fall. The "My Church" hitmaker will do ten dates in October, with boyfriend Ryan Hurd once again joining her on the road.
