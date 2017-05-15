How Zac Brown Band is changing things...

How Zac Brown Band is changing things up on the Welcome Home Tour

This weekend, Zac Brown Band kicked off their Welcome Home Tour with two sold-out shows on the outskirts of the band's home base of Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, they also took advantage of the chance to shoot a music video for "Roots," a track from their new project, also titled Welcome Home , which came out Friday.

