How Zac Brown Band is changing things up on the Welcome Home Tour
This weekend, Zac Brown Band kicked off their Welcome Home Tour with two sold-out shows on the outskirts of the band's home base of Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, they also took advantage of the chance to shoot a music video for "Roots," a track from their new project, also titled Welcome Home , which came out Friday.
