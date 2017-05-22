How you can see Marty Stuarta s colle...

How you can see Marty Stuarta s collection of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline memorabilia

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Marty Stuart guest curated a show on country music at the Grammy Museum which opens Thursday, May 25. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen When: Stuart will be in conversation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to open the exhibit, which will remain on view through Sept. 24. Marty Stuart's new album, “Way Out West,” got its start like many a fine idea from the road has, in this case as the country singer-songwriter and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, hung out on their tour bus, shooting the breeze about this thing or that.

