How PBSa a American Epica reveals drug, violence themed songs of the past

Jack White and T Bone Burnett lead an epic recording session using the only working 1920s recording device in existence in “The American Epic Sessions,” a tribute to the artists celebrated in the “American Epic” documentary series. White also appears in “American Epic: The Big Bang.” Credit: Courtesy of © 2017 Lo-Max Records Ltd._ “Honey, take a whiff on me” is the refrain from a song called “Cocaine Habit Blues” by the Memphis Jug Band featuring Hattie Hart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.