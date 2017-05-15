How PBSa a American Epica reveals dru...

How PBSa a American Epica reveals drug, violence themed songs of the past

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Jack White and T Bone Burnett lead an epic recording session using the only working 1920s recording device in existence in “The American Epic Sessions,” a tribute to the artists celebrated in the “American Epic” documentary series. White also appears in “American Epic: The Big Bang.” Credit: Courtesy of © 2017 Lo-Max Records Ltd._ “Honey, take a whiff on me” is the refrain from a song called “Cocaine Habit Blues” by the Memphis Jug Band featuring Hattie Hart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sun Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC