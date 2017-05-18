How Brett Young realized the power of his wedding song

"In Case You Didn't Know" is poised to be the second #1 for newcomer Brett Young , on the heels of his breakthrough chart-topper "Sleep Without You." Even before his debut single peaked, there was no question what Brett's follow-up should be, simply because "In Case You Didn't Know" had become so popular as a wedding song.

