'Hi love!' says card Taylor Swift sent to college grad
In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ashley Silvers of Miami invited Swift to her graduation party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC