Here You Come Again: Dolly Parton plans a Cinco de Mayo homecoming in the Smokies
The entertainment icon from East Tennessee returns to her beloved hometown this weekend to help kick off the first tourist season since the area was devastated by wildfires last winter. Starting at 11 a.m., Dolly will greet guests at the grand opening of her new Smoky Mountain Adventures dinner attraction and show.
