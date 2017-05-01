Gun-wielding intruders in presidential masks: Brothers Osborne teases a oeIt Aina t My Faulta video
The CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year have been teasing a mysterious project on social media since the end of last week, using stills of a faux robbery that seem to be lifted from a CNN-like news source . On Tuesday, the "Stay a Little Longer" hitmakers showed a little more of their hand, putting out a 20-second tease on social media .
