Glen Campbell shares poignant 'farewell' song
Glen Campbell has shared the title track from his farewell album "Adios," the last he will release as he is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The 81-year-old musician was diagnosed with the Alzheimer's in 2011, and stopped touring in 2014 due to the effects of the terminal neurodegenerative condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|Tue
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC