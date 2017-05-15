Gigi Hadid not interested in making friends

The 22-year-old model - who is in a relationship with Zayn Malik - can count on the likes of fellow model Kendall Jenner and musician Taylor Swift as her close friends, but has insisted she isn't on the lookout for anyone else to join her inner circle as she already struggles to "give attention" to everyone she cares about. Speaking about how fame affects her friendships, Gigi - who is the older sister of fellow model Bella Hadid - said: "A lot of interesting things in friends come out [when you're famous].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.