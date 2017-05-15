Gigi Hadid not interested in making f...

Gigi Hadid not interested in making friends

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 22-year-old model - who is in a relationship with Zayn Malik - can count on the likes of fellow model Kendall Jenner and musician Taylor Swift as her close friends, but has insisted she isn't on the lookout for anyone else to join her inner circle as she already struggles to "give attention" to everyone she cares about. Speaking about how fame affects her friendships, Gigi - who is the older sister of fellow model Bella Hadid - said: "A lot of interesting things in friends come out [when you're famous].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sun Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC