General Election: Historic deal sees Lib/Dems stand down in Skipton and Ripon to make way for Greens
THE Liberal Democrats have stood down in Skipton and Ripon in the General Election to make way for the Greens in a deal that makes political history. For the first time in 25 years there will be no Lib/Dem candidate pitching in to fight for the seat on election day Thursday, June 8. Instead they have bowed to the Green party giving them opportunity to increase their vote as part of what is called a "progressive alliance."
