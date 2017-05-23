Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards

The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire. CMT announced the special collaborations on Wednesday, ahead of its awards show on June 7, to air at 8 p.m. Eastern.

