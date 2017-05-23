Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards
In this March 5, 2017 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, left, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, present an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up together for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards on June 7. FILE - In this March 5, 2017 file photo, Drew Taggart, left, and Alex Pall, of The Chainsmokers, appear at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC