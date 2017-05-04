Dolly Parton gives millions to fire victims
Dolly Parton has given millions of pounds to around 900 families who watched their homes shrivel down to the ground after wildfires ripped through Tennessee last year. The '9 To 5' hitmaker started the My People fund after bush fires struck last year, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying thousands of buildings, and announced the last of the payouts were made this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC