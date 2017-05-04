Dolly Parton gives millions to fire victims

Dolly Parton has given millions of pounds to around 900 families who watched their homes shrivel down to the ground after wildfires ripped through Tennessee last year. The '9 To 5' hitmaker started the My People fund after bush fires struck last year, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying thousands of buildings, and announced the last of the payouts were made this week.

