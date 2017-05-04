Dolly Parton considered suicide
Dolly Parton tried to shoot herself after her affair came to an end - but her dog intervened at the last minute and stopped her from pulling the trigger. The '9 To 5' hitmaker has revealed she sunk so deep into a depressive state when the secret relationship she was having with a man - whose identity is not known - came to an end that she considered ending her own life until her pet pooch Popeye came running up the stairs just as she lifted the firearm out of her bedside drawer.
