Dierks Bentley will be up early Tuesday to reveal GMA's summer plans
Dierks will stop by ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday to reveal the lineup for this year's GMA Summer Concert Series. Speaking of summer concerts, Dierks is currently out on his What the Hell tour with J on Pardi and Cole Swindell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC