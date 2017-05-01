Dierks Bentley delivers Stagecoach surprises, loads up on heavy metal
It's been more than six months since Dierks Bentley topped the country chart with "Different for Girls," but his partnership with Elle King is still going strong. Dierks surprised the crowd at California's Stagecoach Festival this weekend by bringing the "Ex's & Oh's" hitmaker onstage during his set to do their hit duet.
