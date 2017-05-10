Did Harry Styles pull a Taylor Swift? Oh, how the tables have turned.
Remember when fans used to dissect Taylor Swift lyrics to try and decode which ex-boyfriend she might be singing about? Some internet detectives are now theorizing that Harry Styles' new song "Two Ghosts" is about Swift, whom he dated in 2012.
