Did Harry Styles pull a Taylor Swift?

Did Harry Styles pull a Taylor Swift? Oh, how the tables have turned.

Remember when fans used to dissect Taylor Swift lyrics to try and decode which ex-boyfriend she might be singing about? Some internet detectives are now theorizing that Harry Styles' new song "Two Ghosts" is about Swift, whom he dated in 2012.

Chicago, IL

