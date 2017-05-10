Daylong entertainment to raise funds for first responders
Music, comedy and even dinosaurs will be part of the entertainment this weekend when Villa Rica hosts the first Badge Fest Atlanta, an event designed to raise funds for first responders who sustain career-ending injuries in the line of duty. The event will be Saturday from 1-10 p.m. at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex , 1605 Highway 61. Tickets are $19.50 and may be purchased through the event's website, badgefestatlanta.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|23 hr
|What a Waste
|1
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC