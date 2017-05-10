Daylong entertainment to raise funds ...

Daylong entertainment to raise funds for first responders

Music, comedy and even dinosaurs will be part of the entertainment this weekend when Villa Rica hosts the first Badge Fest Atlanta, an event designed to raise funds for first responders who sustain career-ending injuries in the line of duty. The event will be Saturday from 1-10 p.m. at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex , 1605 Highway 61. Tickets are $19.50 and may be purchased through the event's website, badgefestatlanta.com .

