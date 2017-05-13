Dan + Shay Singer Dan Smyers Weds Abby Law
The singer from country music duo D an + Shay and his girlfriend Abby Law tied the knot in Nashville, their rep told People Saturday night. "There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness," Abby wrote at the time, alongside a photo of her smooching her fianc.
